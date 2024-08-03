Objective Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 247,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 85,822 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 325,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,028. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

