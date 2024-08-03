Objective Capital Management LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,734,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,615. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

