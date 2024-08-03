Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Objective Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. 407,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

