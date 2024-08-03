OFS Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

OFS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 124.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 120,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. OFS Capital has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

