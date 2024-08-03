OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.4% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,841,000 after buying an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after acquiring an additional 274,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.77.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $548.77. 1,484,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,651. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $561.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

