OMC Financial Services LTD Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,605,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,499 shares of company stock worth $15,554,941. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
General Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $292.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.16 and a 200-day moving average of $283.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
