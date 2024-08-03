Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.780-2.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.78-$2.84 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:OHI traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

