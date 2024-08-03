OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, OmniFlix Network has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One OmniFlix Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. OmniFlix Network has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and approximately $80,689.34 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniFlix Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.12568119 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $138,564.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniFlix Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniFlix Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniFlix Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniFlix Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniFlix Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.