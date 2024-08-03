Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) Shares Down 4%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 791,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,090,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Onconetix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Onconetix alerts:

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconetix

Onconetix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Onconetix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.37% of Onconetix as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.