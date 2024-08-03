OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. OneSpan updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

