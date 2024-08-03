OptiNose (OPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose Trading Down 1.9 %

OPTN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other OptiNose news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $127,025.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,954.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 111,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $127,025.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,954.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $217,636. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPTN. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPTN

OptiNose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.