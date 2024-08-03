Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 82.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.5%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

PPBI opened at $24.69 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

