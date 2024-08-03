Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after buying an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $196.69 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

