PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $434.29

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 434.29 ($5.59) and traded as low as GBX 419.60 ($5.40). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 424.60 ($5.46), with a volume of 524,825 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 550 ($7.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 480 ($6.17) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
