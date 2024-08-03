PaLM AI (PALM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $741,237.09

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $31.00 million and $741,237.09 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.47901803 USD and is down -14.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $591,693.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

