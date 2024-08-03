Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.
