Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.36

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and traded as low as $9.22. Panasonic shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Panasonic in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

