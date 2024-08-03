Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Paramount Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 8,914,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,854. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

