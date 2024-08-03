Paramount Global Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Paramount Global has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.
Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 8,914,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,172,854. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
