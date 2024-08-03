Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.46.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$35.00 and a 12 month high of C$47.99.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.13 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 1.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1594793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.35 per share, with a total value of C$40,350.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

