Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 286 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.91. 523,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,822. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $278.07.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

