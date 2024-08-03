Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 439 Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after buying an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,089,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,224,000 after buying an additional 213,740 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.53 on Friday, reaching $806.65. 379,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,985. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $771.50 and its 200-day moving average is $796.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

