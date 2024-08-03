Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $297,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.21. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

