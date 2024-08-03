Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 25,324,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,422,461. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

