Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.