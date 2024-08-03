Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 2,093,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

