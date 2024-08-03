Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First Merchants by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Merchants Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FRME stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $37.36. The stock had a trading volume of 343,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

