Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after buying an additional 4,815,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after buying an additional 6,825,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,307,000 after buying an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.0 %

KVUE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,688,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,514,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

