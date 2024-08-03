Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.05. 1,727,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,112. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.04 and a 200-day moving average of $219.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

