Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $6,431,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,740,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

