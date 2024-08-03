Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Takes $655,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 272,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,582 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 618,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,549,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 126,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

