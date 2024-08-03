Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Announces Earnings Results

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Patria Investments Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PAX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,604. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

