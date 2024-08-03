Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. 265,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.29. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

