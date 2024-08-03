PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

PCM Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 30,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,062. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

About PCM Fund

See Also

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

