PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 243.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.47. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

