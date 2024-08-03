PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PDD were worth $47,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the first quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $164.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

