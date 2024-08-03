Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,001. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 190,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

