PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 3rd

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PZC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 182,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,653. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $7.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

