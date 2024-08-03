Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 3rd

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.47. 614,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,727. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

