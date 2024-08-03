Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 8,133,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,848,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Plug Power Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $120.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

