PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 512,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an in-line rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

