PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.750 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an in-line rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 512,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

