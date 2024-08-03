ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Energy comprises 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 2.83% of ProShares Ultra Energy worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ProShares Ultra Energy Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of DIG stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $39.24. 87,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,135. ProShares Ultra Energy has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

ProShares Ultra Energy Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

