pufETH Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.28 Million (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. pufETH has a market cap of $432.20 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pufETH has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,903.66 or 0.04822568 BTC on major exchanges.

pufETH’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,239 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,188.11160442. The last known price of pufETH is 2,963.65684539 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,044,696.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

