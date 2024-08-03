Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 65,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,027,720.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,004 shares of company stock worth $3,651,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Radian Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,927,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,792,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.