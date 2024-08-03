Radio Caca Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $53.35 million and $4.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001529 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002033 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

