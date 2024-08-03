Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 16,200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $23,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,996,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 492.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.60. 2,613,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,428. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

