Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 32,648.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

HUM stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $363.62. 1,076,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.90 and a 200-day moving average of $347.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

