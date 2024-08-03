Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $72,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

