Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 5,400 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of Palo Alto Networks worth $142,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 357,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 97,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $10.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,765. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,373,165.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total value of $11,439,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,373,165.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,591 shares of company stock valued at $137,275,079. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

