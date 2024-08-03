Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 825,307 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.27% of Robinhood Markets worth $48,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,779,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,401,093 shares of company stock valued at $28,697,807. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOOD stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,564,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,432,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

