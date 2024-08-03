Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,900 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,034 shares of company stock worth $33,285,114. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

CSL traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $397.27. The company had a trading volume of 335,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,059. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

